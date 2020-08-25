Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.75

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.85. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 122,835 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.