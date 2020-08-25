NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Shares Down 1.4%

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 11,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 132,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

In other news, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,000. Also, Director John E. Watson sold 250,000 shares of NV Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$96,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,384,472.09.

NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

