NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.00. 7,197,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,975. The company has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $516.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.36 and a 200-day moving average of $332.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

