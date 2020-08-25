NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,768.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after buying an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,354,000 after buying an additional 1,209,345 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $124,380,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $79,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

