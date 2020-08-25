Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.11

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as low as $13.92. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 4,454 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $90,886 in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 230.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 87.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

