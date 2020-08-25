Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 32408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODT. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,581,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 252,440 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 785,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 114,942 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

