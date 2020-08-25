ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $122,988.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00071546 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,472.16 or 1.00734528 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002791 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00171313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003681 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

