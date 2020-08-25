OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Hits $332.07 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, OKB has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $5.53 or 0.00048359 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market capitalization of $332.07 million and $90.13 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05582181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00014182 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB's official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

