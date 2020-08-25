OKCash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $9,177.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,329.08 or 0.99302747 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002775 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000637 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00170744 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 192.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,202,837 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

