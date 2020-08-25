Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $123.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $198.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $200.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

