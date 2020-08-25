Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Lowered by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 343,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,745,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 604,341 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 883,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

