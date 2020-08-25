Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $9.14 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $9.14 or 0.00079852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 103.5% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00515075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,034 coins and its circulating supply is 562,718 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.