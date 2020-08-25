Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.11. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 121,199 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

