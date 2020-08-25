One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.55

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.15. One Group Hospitality shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 800,068 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. One Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Group Hospitality Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of One Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $62,095.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 1.68% of One Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

