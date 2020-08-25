OneLedger Trading Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, BitForex, LATOKEN and CoinEx. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $4.59 million and $306,444.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $630.19 or 0.05552113 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00048469 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,367,808 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

