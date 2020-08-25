Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,973 shares during the quarter. Onespan comprises 1.8% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. National Investment Services of America LLC owned 0.11% of Onespan worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1,639.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 114,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 43,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $958,778.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,347,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,379,520.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,247 shares of company stock worth $6,252,044. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Onespan stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 525,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,049. The company has a market cap of $848.86 million, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. Onespan Inc has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSPN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

