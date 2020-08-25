Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after acquiring an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 763.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after acquiring an additional 556,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.38 and its 200-day moving average is $304.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

