Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,101 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,978 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $141.41. 23,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.