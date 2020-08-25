Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.59 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

PGR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.29. 69,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

