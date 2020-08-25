Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.92 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $92.54. 37,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,796. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

