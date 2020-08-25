Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.30. 5,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,251. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

