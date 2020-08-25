Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.98. 23,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

