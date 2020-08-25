Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,413 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.