Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,240 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.