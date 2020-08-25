Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,608 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,106 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 110.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 80.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 605,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $23,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.