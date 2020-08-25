Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,534 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,257,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.24. 8,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.91 and its 200-day moving average is $248.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

