Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU) were up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

About Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU)

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

