Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 1.3%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 42,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opsens in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Opsens alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 million and a P/E ratio of -13.10.

About Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.