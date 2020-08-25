Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.37

Shares of Optiva Inc (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and traded as high as $34.76. Optiva shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 419 shares traded.

RKNEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Optiva from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Optiva from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Optiva from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Optiva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

