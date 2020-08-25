Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,649,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $146,413,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 311,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

