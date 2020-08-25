Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $510,222.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00072556 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00752870 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.01472660 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,489.24 or 1.00924053 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00155956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

