Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $28.95 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00003864 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $28.95 million and $28.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044502 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.15 or 0.05587705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00050195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.