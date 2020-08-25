Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 2.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.65 and last traded at $137.65. Approximately 33 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.63.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39.

About Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.