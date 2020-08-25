OST (OST) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and Upbit. OST has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $491,834.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

