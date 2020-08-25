Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Trading Up 0.2%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)’s stock price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,111,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 266,219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $470,000.

