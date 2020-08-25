Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

