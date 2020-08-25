OWNDATA Trading Up 7.3% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $482,480.69 and $5,474.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00085488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00279135 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001885 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007373 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

