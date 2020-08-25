Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.94. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

