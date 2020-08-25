Pakcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $256,465.26 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $256,465.26 and $56.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

