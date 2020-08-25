Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 65,038 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.03.

Shares of PANW traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.35. The stock had a trading volume of 141,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

