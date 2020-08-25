Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.32. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

