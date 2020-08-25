Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.26.

PANW opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

