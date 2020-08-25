Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $299.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $299.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.94.

NYSE PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.32. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Jennison Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $347,567,000. Braun Stacey Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $9,610,000. Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 415,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after buying an additional 127,076 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.7% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 508,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $87,496,000 after buying an additional 103,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

