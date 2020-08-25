Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.26.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average is $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after buying an additional 230,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

