Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.94.

PANW stock opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.32. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Jennison Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $347,567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $878,235,000 after buying an additional 1,565,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 512.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $233,811,000 after buying an additional 1,462,162 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,863,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13,115.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 1,163,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

