Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.88.

NYSE:PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

