Pandacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $826,090.37 and approximately $6.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

