Parachute Market Capitalization Reaches $5.99 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $474,426.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,369,402 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

