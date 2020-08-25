ParallelCoin Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $70,484.41 and $115.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00513512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002855 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

