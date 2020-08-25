Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.12

Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.12 and traded as high as $38.69. Parkland Fuel shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 276,987 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 37.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.4099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$21,568,416.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69.

About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

